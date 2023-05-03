Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 559 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

