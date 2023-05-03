Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.35 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

