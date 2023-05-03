Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.40 Million Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.96% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $825,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AZBJ opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.