Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 198.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.