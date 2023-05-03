Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 540.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $123,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.66. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.