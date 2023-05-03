Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

