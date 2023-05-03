Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 834 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of Hawkins worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.87 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.