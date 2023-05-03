Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.91. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

