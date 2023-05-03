Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0508 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $51,439.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00139961 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037888 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,041,539 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

