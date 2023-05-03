Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 6.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $321.05. The company had a trading volume of 659,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.