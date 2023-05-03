Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Netlist Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NLST stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.23.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

