Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $376,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

