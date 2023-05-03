Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NRO stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.76.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
