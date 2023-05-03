New Millennium Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $246.89. The stock had a trading volume of 150,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,707. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

