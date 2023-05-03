New Millennium Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 4.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 633,041 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

