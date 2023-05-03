New Millennium Group LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,687. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

