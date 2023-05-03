New Millennium Group LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 761,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,520,002. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

