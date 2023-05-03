New Millennium Group LLC Sells 262 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 13,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

