New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Trading Down 3.6%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

New Peoples Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.

