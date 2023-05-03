New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 5.4 %
NYCB opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
