New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYCB opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

