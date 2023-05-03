NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

NXE opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.70. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

