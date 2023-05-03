Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

