NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8425 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 131.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 114,170 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $13,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

