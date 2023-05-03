NFT 1-Day Volume Hits $109.56 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, NFT has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $605,249.54 and $109.56 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00026534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,617.03 or 0.99989033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01641871 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

