NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of NIKE worth $161,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

