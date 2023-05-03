NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 15576685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NIO by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.