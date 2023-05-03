NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.60

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 15576685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.
NIO Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.