NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.02

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 8339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

