Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

IIPR opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

