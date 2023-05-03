Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,722 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

