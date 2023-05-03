Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 286.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

