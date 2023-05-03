Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $115,800.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,961. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

