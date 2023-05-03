Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 139,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,117. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

