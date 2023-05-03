Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

