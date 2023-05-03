Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.