Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. 22,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,564. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,517,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $7,568,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

