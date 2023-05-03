Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 90,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $9.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

