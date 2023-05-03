Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JGH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 17,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

