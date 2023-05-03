Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 22,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

