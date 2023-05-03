Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

