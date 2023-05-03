Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

