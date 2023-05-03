Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.38. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 42,647 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.