Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.25

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $11.38. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 42,647 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.