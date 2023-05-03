Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.07.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

