Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JPC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,466. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
