Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

JPC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 205,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,466. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.