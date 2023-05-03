Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

JPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 222,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,750. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 493,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,743,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 223,428 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 166,588 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $660,000.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

