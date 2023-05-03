Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 11,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
