Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 11,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

