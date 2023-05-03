Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 2.3 %

NXP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. 112,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

