Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JSD remained flat at $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,569. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.