Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JSD remained flat at $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,569. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
