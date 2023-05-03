Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NBB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 37,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.