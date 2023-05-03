Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at C$55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.98. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$32.20 and a 12-month high of C$75.00.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

