Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.54. 198,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,043% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

