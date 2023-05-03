OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 19th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $277,249 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $332,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 49.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

